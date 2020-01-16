FormulaFolio Investments LLC Sells 711 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC cut its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,332 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,138. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $144.32 on Thursday. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $261.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Argus boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.31.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

