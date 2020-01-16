Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$55.89.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FTS shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Fortis from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. CSFB set a C$54.00 price objective on Fortis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of TSE FTS traded up C$0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$55.68. The company had a trading volume of 590,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,989. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$53.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$53.92. Fortis has a 12 month low of C$45.90 and a 12 month high of C$56.94. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.57.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.7000002 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

