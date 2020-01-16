Fortuna Reaches Market Capitalization of $298,710.00 (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Fortuna has a total market capitalization of $298,710.00 and approximately $6,786.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fortuna token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, TOPBTC and FCoin. In the last seven days, Fortuna has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.82 or 0.03652956 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011496 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00194773 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00028162 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00128240 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Fortuna Token Profile

Fortuna’s launch date was January 27th, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io . The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota

Fortuna Token Trading

Fortuna can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, TOPBTC, IDEX, HitBTC, IDAX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fortuna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fortuna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

