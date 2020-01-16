Fortune Brands Home & Security Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,268 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,485% compared to the typical daily volume of 80 call options.

FBHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.91.

NYSE:FBHS traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.44. The stock had a trading volume of 35,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,525. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $40.61 and a one year high of $69.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.26 and a 200 day moving average of $58.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 110,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $6,859,491.80. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $149,975.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 262,762 shares of company stock worth $16,496,720. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,845,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $848,104,000 after buying an additional 172,161 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 37.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,542,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,365,000 after acquiring an additional 971,613 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1,568.5% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,772,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,572 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,168,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,817,000 after acquiring an additional 50,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,095,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,906,000 after acquiring an additional 433,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

