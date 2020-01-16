Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forum Energy Technologies is a global oilfield products company, serving the subsea, drilling, completion, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry. The Company designs and manufactures products, and engages in aftermarket services, parts supply and related services that complement the Company’s product offering. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Forum Energy Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Forum Energy Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forum Energy Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.66.

Shares of FET stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.49. 25,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,769. The firm has a market cap of $180.06 million, a P/E ratio of 74.50 and a beta of 2.58. Forum Energy Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 91.13%. The company had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew L. Waite acquired 585,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 656,150 shares in the company, valued at $839,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Christopher Gaut acquired 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,127,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,626.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 908,438 shares of company stock worth $1,160,201. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 56,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 39,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 49,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 33,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

