Foxby (OTCMKTS:FXBY) Shares Up 1.3%

Foxby Corp (OTCMKTS:FXBY)’s share price shot up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30, 9,485 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 49% from the average session volume of 6,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09.

Foxby Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FXBY)

Foxby Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CEF Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

