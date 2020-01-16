Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN)’s stock price rose 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.05, approximately 511,784 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 238% from the average daily volume of 151,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Francesca’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

In related news, Director Richard J. Emmett acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,874 shares in the company, valued at $308,374.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patricia A. Bender acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,032 shares in the company, valued at $254,074.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Francesca’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Francesca’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $713,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Francesca’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Francesca’s by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,526,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 172,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Francesca’s by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,836,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 557,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Francesca’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRAN)

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of boutiques. The company offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for women between the ages of 18 and 35. Its apparel products include dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry comprise necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

