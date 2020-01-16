Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Lowered to C$146.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$148.00 to C$146.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of FNV traded down C$0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$136.95. 144,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,537. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$131.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$124.95. Franco Nevada has a 52 week low of C$90.50 and a 52 week high of C$137.43. The company has a market cap of $25.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.35.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$311.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$286.98 million. Analysts predict that Franco Nevada will post 2.0999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.329 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.85%.

In related news, Director David Harquail sold 22,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.64, for a total transaction of C$2,930,231.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 967,057 shares in the company, valued at C$123,435,155.48. Also, Director John Blanchette sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.73, for a total transaction of C$891,559.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,820.09. Insiders have sold 63,749 shares of company stock valued at $8,301,088 in the last 90 days.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

