Future Fintech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Trading 9.2% Higher

Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares traded up 9.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.71, 11,811 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 278,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Future Fintech Group stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Future Fintech Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells fruit juice concentrates, fruit beverages, and other fruit-related products in the People's Republic of China. It offers fruit juice concentrates, including fruit purees, concentrated fruit purees, and concentrated fruit juices; fruit beverages, such as fruit juice and fruit cider beverages; and other fruit-related products comprising organic and non-organic fresh fruits, dried fruits, preserved fruits, and fructose.

