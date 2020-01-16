F&V Capital Management LLC Has $5.75 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

F&V Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 3.1% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Chevron by 25.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,783,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,890,000 after purchasing an additional 360,758 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 7.2% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,050,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,779,000 after purchasing an additional 70,188 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 32.6% in the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $116.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $110.17 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.26.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

