FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Univar in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.62. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Univar’s FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Univar had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. Univar’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on UNVR. ValuEngine upgraded Univar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Univar stock opened at $23.55 on Thursday. Univar has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Univar during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Univar in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Univar by 60.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Univar in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Univar by 14.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period.

About Univar

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

