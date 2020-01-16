FY2020 Earnings Forecast for KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of KONICA MINOLTA/ADR in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KONICA MINOLTA/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KONICA MINOLTA/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

KNCAY opened at $12.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.79. KONICA MINOLTA/ADR has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $20.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in business technologies, industrial, and healthcare businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, Asia, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital color-proofing systems, computer to plate, prepress production systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet printheads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

