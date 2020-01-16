Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.78

Galaxy Gaming Inc (OTCMKTS:GLXZ)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.78 and traded as low as $1.42. Galaxy Gaming shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 417,040 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Galaxy Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th.

Get Galaxy Gaming alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78.

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter. Galaxy Gaming had a net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 24.19%.

In other Galaxy Gaming news, Director Michael Gavin Isaacs bought 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $26,085.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 50,000 shares of company stock worth $91,300. 27.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ)

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, acquires, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering schemes added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own unique set of rules and strategies.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.