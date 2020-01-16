Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Galaxy Gaming stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.48. 243,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,520. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.53. Galaxy Gaming has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78.

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter. Galaxy Gaming had a net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 24.19%.

In other Galaxy Gaming news, Director Michael Gavin Isaacs purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $26,550.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 50,000 shares of company stock worth $91,300. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Galaxy Gaming

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, acquires, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering schemes added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own unique set of rules and strategies.

