Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Issues Earnings Results

Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 145.90 ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

LON GAW opened at GBX 6,695 ($88.07) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,007.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,074.72. Games Workshop Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,785 ($36.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,314.85 ($83.07).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share. This is a positive change from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $35.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.67%.

In other news, insider Kevin Rountree acquired 107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5,022 ($66.06) per share, with a total value of £5,373.54 ($7,068.59).

A number of research analysts have commented on GAW shares. Peel Hunt raised their price target on shares of Games Workshop Group from GBX 5,000 ($65.77) to GBX 7,000 ($92.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Games Workshop Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,750 ($62.48) price target for the company.

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names; Middle-earth battle games; book and box games; Blood Bowl and Necromunda standalone systems; and paint and tabletop miniatures support products.

