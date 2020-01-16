Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Rating Reiterated by Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Pivotal Research currently has a $57.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Genesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Genesco from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Genesco has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.00.

Get Genesco alerts:

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $43.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day moving average is $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $653.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57. Genesco has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $53.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.64 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $120,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,387.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $161,505.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,803 shares in the company, valued at $533,560.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,286 shares of company stock worth $459,571 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Genesco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 626,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,065,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Genesco by 504.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,512,000 after buying an additional 323,481 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in Genesco by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 198,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,962,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Genesco by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 189,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after buying an additional 123,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 17,507 shares during the last quarter.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.