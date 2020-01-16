Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Rating Reiterated by Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Pivotal Research currently has a $57.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Genesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Genesco from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Genesco has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.00.
Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $43.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day moving average is $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $653.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57. Genesco has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $53.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
In related news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $120,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,387.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $161,505.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,803 shares in the company, valued at $533,560.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,286 shares of company stock worth $459,571 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Genesco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 626,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,065,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Genesco by 504.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,512,000 after buying an additional 323,481 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in Genesco by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 198,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,962,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Genesco by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 189,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after buying an additional 123,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 17,507 shares during the last quarter.
About Genesco
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
