Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Short Interest Down 16.0% in December

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the December 15th total of 3,570,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 635,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $107,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,597.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,300,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 49,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,896,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 9,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.30. 650,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,470. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $87.26 and a 1 year high of $115.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.71.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.7625 per share. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

