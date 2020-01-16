Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Short Interest Update

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 349,100 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the December 15th total of 324,900 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

In other news, EVP Robbin B. Adams sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEOS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Geospace Technologies by 1,378.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Geospace Technologies by 10.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Geospace Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Geospace Technologies by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 8,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Geospace Technologies stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,118. Geospace Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average is $14.88.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

