Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GLAD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Gladstone Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GLAD traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.37. 140,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,094. Gladstone Capital has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 39.71%. The company had revenue of $12.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 19.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 17.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 98,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 14,899 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 1.5% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 74,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 59,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 12.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

