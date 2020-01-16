Gladstone Land Corp (LAND) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on January 31st

Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd.

Gladstone Land has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Gladstone Land has a dividend payout ratio of -385.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.7%.

LAND opened at $13.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $275.00 million, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.83. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $13.41.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAND shares. BidaskClub raised Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.38 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Land has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

