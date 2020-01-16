Glencore (LON:GLEN) Raised to “Buy” at Liberum Capital

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was upgraded by research analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a GBX 270 ($3.55) price target on the natural resources company’s stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 220 ($2.89). Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 298 ($3.92) target price on Glencore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Societe Generale upgraded Glencore to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Glencore from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Glencore from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 285 ($3.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Glencore to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 270 ($3.55) in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 272.31 ($3.58).

Shares of LON:GLEN traded up GBX 0.15 ($0.00) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 241.50 ($3.18). The company had a trading volume of 9,451,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,120,000. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion and a PE ratio of 38.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 235.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 244.51. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 188.23 ($2.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,334.50 ($30.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

