Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.35

Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.35 and last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 599491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Medical REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

The stock has a market cap of $527.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average is $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 million. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 5.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMRE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 88.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 122,952 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,665 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 7.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 19,099 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 129.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 106,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 60,297 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 13.3% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

About Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE)

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

