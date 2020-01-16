Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Raised to $225.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $215.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Global Payments from $188.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Global Payments from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.55.

Shares of GPN stock traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $193.39. The stock had a trading volume of 406,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,789. The stock has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $109.95 and a 1 year high of $195.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kriss Cloninger III sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.15, for a total value of $1,332,394.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,424,118.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total value of $107,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,188 shares in the company, valued at $4,885,683.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,077 shares of company stock worth $1,544,237. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter valued at about $1,264,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Global Payments by 32.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 23.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

