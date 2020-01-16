Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Raised to $225.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $215.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.35% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Global Payments from $188.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Global Payments from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.55.
Shares of GPN stock traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $193.39. The stock had a trading volume of 406,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,789. The stock has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $109.95 and a 1 year high of $195.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.13.
In related news, Director Kriss Cloninger III sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.15, for a total value of $1,332,394.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,424,118.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total value of $107,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,188 shares in the company, valued at $4,885,683.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,077 shares of company stock worth $1,544,237. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter valued at about $1,264,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Global Payments by 32.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 23.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Global Payments
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.
