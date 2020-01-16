Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Trading 10.3% Higher

Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS)’s stock price rose 10.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.07, approximately 696,125 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 190% from the average daily volume of 240,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Globus Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Globus Maritime stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,246 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Globus Maritime worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Maritime Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBS)

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571 deadweight tonnage.

