Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Trading 10.3% Higher

Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS)’s stock price rose 10.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.07, approximately 696,125 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 190% from the average daily volume of 240,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.
Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Globus Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
Globus Maritime Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBS)
Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571 deadweight tonnage.
