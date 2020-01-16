Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Short Interest Update

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the December 15th total of 10,830,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of GLUU stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,339,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,909. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $907.54 million, a PE ratio of -77.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Glu Mobile has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.00 million. Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLUU. Stephens downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Glu Mobile has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.36.

In other news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 20,000 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,143.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 491.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 33,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

