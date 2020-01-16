GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GlycoMimetics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company focused on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It product pipeline includes GMI-170, GMI-1271, E-selectin and CXCR4 antagonist, GMI-1051 and GMI-1070 at different clinical phases. GlycoMimetics, Inc. is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GLYC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a neutral rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of GlycoMimetics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.40.

GLYC traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.86. The company had a trading volume of 17,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,927. The company has a market cap of $206.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 16.75 and a quick ratio of 16.75. GlycoMimetics has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $13.56.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. Research analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in GlycoMimetics by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 17.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 467,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 7,635.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

