Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSJY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSJY) shares rose 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.49 and last traded at $33.49, approximately 1,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.35.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6704 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSJY) by 73.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,228 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 17.18% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

