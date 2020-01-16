Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Duerr (ETR:DUE) a €31.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €31.42 ($36.54).

Shares of ETR DUE opened at €29.05 ($33.78) on Monday. Duerr has a fifty-two week low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a fifty-two week high of €42.26 ($49.14). The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €29.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is €26.83.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

