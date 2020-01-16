Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €36.00 Price Target for United Internet (ETR:UTDI)

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) has been assigned a €36.00 ($41.86) target price by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UTDI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Internet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €38.56 ($44.83).

UTDI stock opened at €30.30 ($35.23) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of €30.00 and a 200-day moving average of €29.98. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of €24.21 ($28.15) and a fifty-two week high of €36.73 ($42.71).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

