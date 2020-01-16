Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 44.0% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 66,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 20,186 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 515,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after acquiring an additional 92,962 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 96,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter.

VWO opened at $45.39 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.98 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.5591 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

