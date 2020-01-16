Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $7.60 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,111 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $7,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 385.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,755,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,947,000 after buying an additional 1,393,839 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,161,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 863,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,561,000 after buying an additional 29,964 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 591,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,171,000 after buying an additional 84,450 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 557,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after buying an additional 17,545 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FLRN opened at $30.80 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $30.45 and a one year high of $30.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0597 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

