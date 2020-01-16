Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 473 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 748.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 67,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 59,845 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 181,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $27.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.92. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $27.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1179 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.