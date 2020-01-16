Gradient Investments LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 74,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 9,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $868,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays downgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.70.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total value of $3,087,516.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,857,619.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,231 shares of company stock valued at $24,787,690 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $277.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $221.47 and a 12 month high of $279.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $267.92 and a 200-day moving average of $256.09. The company has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

