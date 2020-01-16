Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 6,262 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 6,747.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,861,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,158,939,000 after acquiring an additional 18,586,493 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 609.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,402,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $456,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,844 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,579,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,582,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,180 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,961,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.46, for a total transaction of $575,261.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,265,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,772,487 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Paypal from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Paypal to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Paypal in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.09.

Paypal stock opened at $114.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.73. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $121.48. The company has a market capitalization of $134.61 billion, a PE ratio of 64.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

