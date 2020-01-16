Gradient Investments LLC Sells 23,766 Shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,766 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ING. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ING Groep by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,194,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,085,000 after purchasing an additional 13,109,071 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ING Groep by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,796,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,762,000 after buying an additional 5,886,924 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ING Groep by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,606,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,726,000 after buying an additional 773,585 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth $2,632,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth $974,000. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ING shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded ING Groep from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ING Groep has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.08.

ING opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.34. ING Groep NV has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 28.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that ING Groep NV will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

