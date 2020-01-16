Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.50 ($28.49) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €21.03 ($24.45) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand City Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €23.62 ($27.46).

Grand City Properties stock traded up €0.56 ($0.65) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €22.08 ($25.67). 212,974 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €21.21 and its 200-day moving average price is €20.69. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a 1 year high of €20.14 ($23.42).

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

