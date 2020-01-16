Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GTN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gray Television from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Gray Television in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on Gray Television from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 134.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 30,072.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 3,422.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the third quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

GTN traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.60. The company had a trading volume of 630,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,292. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.78. Gray Television has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $517.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.80 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 8.56%. Gray Television’s revenue was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gray Television will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

