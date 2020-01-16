Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (Btc) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Shares Down 1.7%

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (Btc) (OTCMKTS:GBTC)’s stock price fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.31 and last traded at $9.44, 2,680,591 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 4,540,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.25.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (Btc) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GBTC)

Bitcoin Investment Trust is an open-ended investment fund.

