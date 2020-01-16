Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Trading Up 10%

Shares of Great Atlantic Resources Corp (CVE:GR) shot up 10% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55, 4,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 20,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and a PE ratio of -2.48.

About Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR)

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Atlantic Canada. The company explores for gold, zinc, tungsten, and antimony, as well as copper, lead, and silver deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Keymet property located near Bathurst, northeast New Brunswick; and an interest in the Golden Promise property covering an area of 1000 hectares located in Newfoundland gold belt.

