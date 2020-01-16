Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $115.21

Gresham Technologies PLC (LON:GHT)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.21 and traded as high as $151.50. Gresham Technologies shares last traded at $142.50, with a volume of 93,107 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 115.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 112.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.27 million and a P/E ratio of 79.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45.

About Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT)

Gresham Technologies plc, a software and services company, provides real-time transaction control and enterprise data integrity solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Clareti Solutions and Other Solutions segments. The company offers Clareti Transaction Control, an enterprise data control solution for data validation and real-time transaction matching and reconciliation.

