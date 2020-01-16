GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) Shares Up 6.3%

GrowGeneration Corp (OTCMKTS:GRWG) shot up 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.96 and last traded at $4.91, 651,803 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 111% from the average session volume of 308,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRWG. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on GrowGeneration in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on GrowGeneration in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on GrowGeneration in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.50) on shares of GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.95.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $180.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.20.

GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a positive return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $21.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 million. On average, research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GrowGeneration news, Director Sean Stiefel purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $107,000.00.

GrowGeneration Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates retail hydroponic stores. It offers farming soil, hydroponic equipment, lighting, plant nutrients, and various other products. The company serves home growers of organic vegetables and fruits, do-it yourselfers, and growers in the cannabis related markets.

