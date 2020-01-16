GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRUB shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson lowered shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen lowered shares of GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of GRUB stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.19. 1,813,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,032,362. GrubHub has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $87.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 1.24.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. GrubHub had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $322.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that GrubHub will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Margo Drucker sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $35,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $158,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,934.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,706 shares of company stock worth $421,239. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of GrubHub by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,309,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $960,007,000 after purchasing an additional 612,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GrubHub by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,597,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $358,545,000 after purchasing an additional 68,316 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,903,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $163,192,000 after buying an additional 977,493 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,816,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,321,000 after buying an additional 630,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the 2nd quarter worth $214,636,000.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

