Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bradesco Corretora raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

NASDAQ OMAB traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.63. 53,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,406. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.85.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $110.93 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a return on equity of 36.93% and a net margin of 39.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 45.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 5.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 9.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

