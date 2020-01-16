Guess? (NYSE:GES) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.34

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.34 and last traded at $23.19, with a volume of 650269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.45.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a report on Sunday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Guess? in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Guess? from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Guess? has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Guess? alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average is $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.49.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Guess? had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $615.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.92%.

In other news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $195,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,797.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GES. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Guess? by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Guess? by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in Guess? by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Guess? by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Guess? by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guess? Company Profile (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.