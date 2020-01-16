Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $220.46

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $220.46 and traded as low as $200.58. Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at $204.00, with a volume of 767,117 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GKP. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 335 ($4.41) to GBX 315 ($4.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.61. The stock has a market cap of $434.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 204.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 219.74.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the Republic of Algeria, and the United Kingdom. The company's principal asset is Shaikan block that covers an area of 283 square kilometers located north-west of Erbil.

