Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Tara Devlin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $555,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 878.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLNE stock traded up $2.27 on Friday, hitting $67.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.79 and its 200-day moving average is $58.59. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $35.08 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 56.89%. The business had revenue of $64.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 57.59%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.