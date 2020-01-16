Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $316.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.48. The company had a trading volume of 166,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,600. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $33.63 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.63.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on HWC. Stephens set a $41.00 target price on Hancock Whitney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James raised Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $85,054.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $228,382.50.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.