Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys 450 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up approximately 0.8% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 16.7% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,618,862,000 after acquiring an additional 398,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 23.0% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 61,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 11,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.25. 54,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,163. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $97.37. The company has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 80.08%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

