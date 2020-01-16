Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Cuts Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,699,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,969,454,000 after buying an additional 388,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,642,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,900,778,000 after buying an additional 229,679 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 16.8% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,572,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,758,000 after buying an additional 513,401 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 136.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,766,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,899,000 after buying an additional 1,598,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,561,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,693,000 after buying an additional 329,301 shares during the last quarter.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total transaction of $46,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $1,931,244.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,244.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $162.00 price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. TheStreet cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. William Blair raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.31.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $123.69. 64,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,704. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.40 and its 200 day moving average is $122.04. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.33. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $102.60 and a 1-year high of $136.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

