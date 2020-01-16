Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Decreases Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. accounts for approximately 1.2% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. 19.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,110,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,389,949. The firm has a market cap of $312.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $34.83 and a 12 month high of $60.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.13 and its 200 day moving average is $48.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 31.58%. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

